KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

