Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

