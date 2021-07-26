Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.53

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.53 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 1574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kornit Digital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

