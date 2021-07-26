Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

