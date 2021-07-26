Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.91.

DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of 15.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

