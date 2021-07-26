Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of 15.50 and a 52-week high of 21.69.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

