Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of 15.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.