KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of KVH Industries worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $466,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.23 on Monday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,453.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,835.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at $836,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock worth $500,918 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

