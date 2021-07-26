Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.07% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $36,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,659. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KYMR opened at $58.15 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.46.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

