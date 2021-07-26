KZ Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,290.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.08 or 0.01170774 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

