Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 82,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 270,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

