Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

