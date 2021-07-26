Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,210,284 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

