Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0512 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $81,606.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.