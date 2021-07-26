Landbox Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $545,552.83 and $196,754.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

