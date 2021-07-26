Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,340,057 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $45.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.