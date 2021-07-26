Lattice Token (LTX) Price Tops $1.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $925,651.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00102963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.71 or 1.00619629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00823425 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

