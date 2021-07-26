Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$20.09 Price Target

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a C$20.09 price target by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARE. Laurentian boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,577. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.20. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

