LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $142.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

