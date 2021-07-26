LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

