LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.
LZ stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.
About LegalZoom.com
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.