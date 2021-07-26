LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

LZ stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.