LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.