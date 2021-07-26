Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.25. 1,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 426,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Several brokerages have commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $47,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.