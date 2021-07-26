Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEG opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

