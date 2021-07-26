Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,092. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

