Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.