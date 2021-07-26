Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,249 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $21,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $21,267.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $17,011,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

