Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

