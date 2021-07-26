LGCY Network (LGCY) Achieves Market Cap of $29.82 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $472,890.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

