Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,391.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $5,391.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00352381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

