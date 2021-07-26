Liquity USD Market Cap Achieves $686.80 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $686.80 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.