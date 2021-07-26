Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $132.41 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.84 billion and $2.08 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $132.41 or 0.00354425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

