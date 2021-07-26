Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.56. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,088. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.