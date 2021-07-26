Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 73,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,414,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

