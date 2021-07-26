Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021774 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars.

