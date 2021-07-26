Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.86.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

TSE:L opened at C$80.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$80.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

