Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$96.00 to C$103.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$80.88 and last traded at C$80.82, with a volume of 179068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$76.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

