Loews (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.