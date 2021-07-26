Loki 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.41 or 0.05979155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.50 or 0.01293313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00351193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00129803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00589901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00350656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00272479 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

