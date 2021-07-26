Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 63,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,544,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

RIDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

