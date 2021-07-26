LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

LTC opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

