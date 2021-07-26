Lua Token Price Tops $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

