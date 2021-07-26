Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 584,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $39.15 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.