Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 5% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 180,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,224,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

