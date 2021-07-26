Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,965 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Magellan Health worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.