Man Group plc Sells 34,791 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 34,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cree by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cree by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period.

CREE stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

