Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.92.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,767. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.54.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.