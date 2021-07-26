MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $716,398.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

