Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

FB stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,758. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

