Masari Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $547,286.08 and $1,240.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,009.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.54 or 0.05978288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.95 or 0.01307639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00353343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00129594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00587022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00350100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars.

